RALPH Debuts 'Love Potion' Video, Announces Canadian Tour

Canadian pop singer RALPH announced on Wednesday she is heading out on tour in support of her forthcoming EP Gradience.

The news came with a video for “Love Potion,” the second single from the six-track collection that drops on July 7.

RALPH penned “Love Potion” with David Charles Fischer and Terence Lam.

“I had just watched the movie Midsommar and couldn't get the imagery out of my head,” she explained, in a release. “I kept thinking about this one scene where the cult women create a love potion to woo the male protagonist...and soon I was deep in a Google hole of ‘history of love potions’ (they date back to Biblical times!)

“I came into the session with that as my lyrical inspiration, and pretty soon we wove a dance-y, bass-soaked story of a woman afraid she's loving her lover...so she cooks up a brew to remind him just how sweet she is.”

RALPH said the video, directed by Renée Rodenkirchen, was inspired by “Earth Girls Are Easy, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Gucci fashion campaigns, Britney's ‘Oops I Did It Again’ music video, the 1960s TV show UFO, and our shared love of the absurd.”

“Love Potion” follows the release last month of “Tommy.”

Gradience will be RALPH’s first collection of new music since her 2019 EP Flashbacks & Fantasies and follows her early-2020 single “Superbloom” and a cover last summer of the 1998 Jennifer Paige banger “Crush.”

Familiar to fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race Canada, RALPH earned a Dance Recording of the Year JUNO nomination last year for “Gravity.”

The RALPH tour will feature opening act Alex Porat.

RALPH’s Canadian Tour Dates:

Nov. 9 - Victoria. BC - Capital Ballroom

Nov. 10 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore

Nov. 12 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

Nov. 13 - Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar & Stage

Nov. 15 - Regina, SK - Artesian on 13th

Nov. 17 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

Nov. 23 - London, ON - Rum Runners

Nov. 24 - Hamilton, ON - The Casbah

Nov. 25 - St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse

Nov. 27 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

Dec. 30 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix