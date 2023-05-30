Rammstein Fan Suspects She Was Drugged At Concert Pre-Party

A woman who believes she was drugged at a party last week for German metal band Rammstein said she was able to share her story with police on Tuesday.

“They have finally taken an official statement from me and given me a reference number,” tweeted Shelby Lynn, who said she spent nearly five hours on a video call with Lithuanian Police. “I’m incredibly disappointed by how this has been handled by ‘professionals.’”

According to local authorities, police officers were contacted on May 23 – the day after the Rammstein concert at Vingio Parkas in the capital Vilnius – by medics who responded to Lynn’s hotel after her friend called for an ambulance. Lynn said she believed she had been drugged but did not file an official report, police said.

(Lynn countered on Twitter that she “begged” police to take her statement but “nobody cared.”)

On a Twitter account she set up specifically to share her story, Lynn said she attended a pre-party for the band where she had to surrender her phone. She recalled quickly feeling intoxicated and suspected someone spiked her drinks.

Lynn claimed Rammstein DJ Joe Letz told her that frontman Till Lindemann wanted to meet her in a small space under the stage. (Letz has not commented publicly on Lynn’s allegations.)

“[Till] comes in and I immediately say: ‘Till, if you’re here for sex I’m not doing that. Sex is very special for me, I don't sleep with strangers.’”

Lynn said Lindemann was “immediately angry” and left the room.

On Sunday, a statement on Rammstein’s Twitter account read: “With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment. We are not aware of any official investigations into this matter.”

Lindemann, 60, has not publicly addressed the allegations but Lynn clarified: “Till did NOT touch me. He accepted I did not want to have sex with him. I never claimed he raped me.”

Several other women have come forward to share similar stories with Lynn. She also claimed to have received a cease-and-desist letter from lawyers representing Rammstein. “BANKRUPT ME I DONT CARE, I know the truth. You will NEVER SHUT ME UP EVER,” she tweeted in response. “I’ll go to jail for these girls. I’ll DIE for these girls. Come at me, do your worst. This is NEVER GOING AWAY. #rammstein screw your cease and desist.”

Lynn also insisted she is not looking to cash in. “They could offer me 10 billion I still wouldn’t take it,” she tweeted. “I will not be silenced, I will be the voice for the many MANY [alleged] victims.”