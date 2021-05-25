Rammstein Reschedules Montreal Concert

German metal band Rammstein has rescheduled its lone Canadian tour date.

The group will bring its “pyro-theatrical experience” to Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on Aug. 21, 2022.

The show was supposed to have happened last August but the tour was scrapped due to COVID-19. Tickets purchased for the 2020 show will be honoured on the new date.

After Montreal, Rammstein will hit seven U.S. stadiums before wrapping up with three shows in Mexico City.

The band released its untitled seventh studio album in 2019.

Rammstein brought tours to Edmonton and Toronto in 2011 and to Winnipeg and Vancouver in 2012 but has more recently favoured Quebec – with shows in Montreal in 2010, 2011 and 2012; Quebec City in 2016; and Montebello in 2017.