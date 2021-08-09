Randy Bachman, Burton Cummings Postpone U.S. Tour

Canadian rock legends Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings have pulled the plug on a U.S. tour set for next month.

“While Randy and Burton have been looking forward to reuniting for their fans throughout the United States, they extend their love and appreciation to all of the fans that were planning to come to these shows,” read a statement from the duo, “and they cannot wait to see you all again when things are more predictable in terms of travel in and out of Canada.”

The Together Again - Live In Concert tour was scheduled to kick off in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Sept. 1 and run to Sept. 25.

In June 2020, the former Guess Who bandmates were forced to postpone a 17-city Canadian tour set for that summer.