Randy Bachman Postpones 'Vinyl Tap' Tour Dates

Randy Bachman has announced that he is postponing the Vinyl Tap tour that was to take him and son Tal Bachman to eight cities.

“The past 6 months have been the hardest of my entire life,” the 78-year-old rock icon wrote in a message to fans. “Like many others, I have been struck by a series of health challenges. In my heart, soul and mind, I feel fantastic but physically I realize I can’t perform at this time.

“I know you will all understand because my situation is not unique.”

Bachman did not disclose specifics about his health.

The Greatest Stories Ever Told tour was described as an “evening of music and untold stories, deep from the catalog of Randy and Tal Bachman, accompanied with visuals.” It was scheduled to stop in Winnipeg, Brandon, Saskatoon, Regina, Medicine Hat, Camrose, Red Deer and Sidney between April 28 and May 10.

Bachman said tickets will be honoured at rescheduled shows to be announced and his July shows in Ontario with former Guess Who bandmate Burton Cummings are not affected.

“I'm really touched by the outpouring of kindness in response to my post,” Bachman tweeted Thursday. “I have the best fans in the world. Thank you so much. A lifetime on the road is hard on a body. After some rest and repair, I'll be back at it this summer.”