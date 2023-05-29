Randy Travis Honoured By Louisiana Music Hall Of Fame

Country music star Randy Travis was inducted this past weekend into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

The 64-year-old singer, who suffered a debilitating stroke a decade ago, was on hand for Saturday night’s ceremony at the Cajun Country Jam in Denham Springs.

Country group Shenandoah performed some of Travis’ hits as part of his induction.

Travis, who was born in North Carolina and has spent most of his life in Tennessee, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. His hits include “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “On The Other Hand.”

Travis has not performed since his 2013 stroke but, in 2019, plans were announced for The Music of Randy Travis Tour, at which James Dupré would sing 16 hits backed by the country star’s band and Travis would make an appearance on stage. The tour was later scrapped due to "production issues."