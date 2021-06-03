Randy Travis Releasing 'Storms Of Life' Anniversary Edition

Randy Travis is celebrating the 35th anniversary of his debut album with a special edition that includes three previously unreleased songs.

“Ain’t No Use,” “Carryin’ FIre” and “The Wall” join 10 remastered tracks from 1986’s Storms of Life on the deluxe edition that drops Sept. 24.

Travis became a country music star on the strength of Storms of Life, which spawned four Top 10 hits on the country charts, including “On the Other Hand” and “Diggin’ Up Bones.”

“I love the timeless lyrics and the traditional country instruments, like steel guitar, banjo, piano, fiddle,” the 62-year-old singer said, in a release. “It was music I believed in, that told a story I wanted to share.

“We were fortunate to have a large catalogue of songs to choose from that were more traditional. At the time, people and radio really weren’t playing this kind of music. Most people were recording more of an 'Urban Cowboy' sound, so I got to choose from the best of the best, cream of the crop. It was exciting for all of us to get back to our roots.”

Travis has not performed since suffering a near-fatal stroke in 2013 but managed to sing a few bars of “Amazing Grace” at his induction to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

In 2019, plans were announced for The Music of Randy Travis Tour, at which James Dupré would sing Travis’ 16 hits backed by the country star’s band. Travis would appear at each show. The tour was later scrapped due to "production issues."