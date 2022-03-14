Rapper 6ix9ine Claims He's 'Struggling To Make Ends Meet'

Rapper 6ix9ine, who famously flaunts bling and stacks of cash on social media, claims he is “struggling to make ends meet” and facing bankruptcy.

“Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, my ability to generate income from touring has been greatly reduced,” the 25-year-old, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, wrote in a sworn statement to Judge John P. Cronan dated March 7 and obtained by AllHipHop. “Live concert revenue was a big part of the money I used to make as an artist. That is not the case now. I did not do any concert tours in 2021. I have no concerts booked for 2022.”

Cronan is presiding over a civil suit filed against 6ix9ine by Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier over his role in a 2018 armed robbery.

“If the Court awards the compensatory damages and punitive damages sought by the Plaintiffs at this inquest, it will surely bankrupt me in a way from which I will never recover to the permanent detriment of the family members who rely upon me,” claimed 6ix9ine.

He said he supports two infant children and their mother as well as his mother and brother.

According to a declaration from accountant, Justin Kobay, 6ix9ine has a net worth of “technically less than zero.”

The rapper was arrested in 2018 on firearms and racketeering charges. Facing 47 years in prison, he pleaded guilty to nine charges and testified against gang members. He was sentenced to two years in prison but was granted an early release in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet. I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled,” he wrote.

“I did receive large advances under the recording artist and merchandising agreements prior to my arrest. However, I do not receive any royalties under those agreements either since my royalty accounts remain unrecouped.”

In 2020, 6ix9ine complained that No Kids Hungry refused his $200,000 U.S. donation. The charity said in a statement it is against policy to take funds from "donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values." (The rapper pleaded guilty in 2015 to using a child in a sexual performance.)