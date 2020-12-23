Rapper 6ix9ine Sued Over 2018 Robbery

Rapper 6ix9ine is being sued for his involvement in an armed robbery two years ago in New York City.

Seketha Wonzer, of Texas, and Kevin Dozier, of New York, were ambushed on their way out of a building on April 3, 2018. According to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday, “five armed men rushed towards them from a black Suburban SUV,” forced them to get on the floor and stole their valuables.

Among the items stolen was a gold chain that belonged to Dozier’s late father.

The plaintiffs said 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, recorded the attack and posted a clip on social media. He pleaded guilty to the robbery as part of his deal with prosecutors in a federal racketeering case and served a portion of his two-year sentence.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

A lawyer for 6ix9ine has not yet responded to the complaint.