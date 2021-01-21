Rapper Big CEO Dies At 20

Rapper Big CEO – formerly Baby CEO – was shot to death Tuesday night in Frayser, Tennessee. He was 20.

According to local news reports, police did not identify the victim or share details about the shooting. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Big CEO’s brother tweeted: “He Wasn’t Shot Or Killed By Anyone. Please Stop Spreading False Rumors.”

Tributes for the "Shoot Em Up" rapper, whose real name was Jonathan Brown, started appearing on social media early Wednesday.

Big CEO got attention when, at only 14, he appeared in a video pointing guns and rapping about gangs and drugs. He was described as a protégé of hip hop star Fredo Santana, who died in January 2018 of a seizure.

According to social media, Brown recently became a father to a baby boy, Kyron.