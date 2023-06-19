Rapper Big Pokey Dies At 45

Popular Houston rapper Big Pokey died Sunday after collapsing during a concert. He was 45.

A video clip on social media shows the rapper, whose real name is Milton Powell, performing Saturday night at the Pour09 Bar in Beaumont, Texas when he suddenly falls backwards.

According to the Beaumont Police Department, EMS were alerted just before midnight. Big Pokey was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

The rapper was one of the original members of Houston’s Screw Up Click before going solo in 1999 with his album The Hardest Pit in the Litter. His most recent album was 2021’s Sensei.