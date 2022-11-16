Rapper Blueface Arrested In Connection To Shooting

Rapper Blueface was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas in connection with a shooting last month.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was sitting on a bench outside Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles at around 2:40 p.m. local time when he was suddenly taken down by undercover officers.

According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Blueface was booked on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure.

Blueface had a Top 20 hit in Canada with 2018’s “Thotiana” and has released tracks with artists like Rich the Kid, Offset, Gunna and DaBaby. His lone studio album, Find the Beat, came out in 2020.

In February, Blueface was charged in Hollywood with possession of a concealed firearm and driving with a suspended license following an early-morning traffic stop. He was charged in 2019 with possession of an unregistered handgun in Los Angeles.