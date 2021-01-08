Rapper DaBaby Charged With Carrying Loaded Gun

DaBaby was arrested Thursday in Beverly Hills – almost exactly a year after he was arrested in Miami.

The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was in the rear seat of a black SUV that was stopped on Rodeo Drive by police officers responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun.

Video at TMZ shows DaBaby stepping out of the vehicle and being handcuffed. Officers recovered a 9mm gun inside the car and charged the rap star with possession of a loaded weapon. He was released on $35,000 U.S. bail.

On Jan. 2, 2020, DaBaby was charged with battery in Miami and held without bail because of a fugitive arrest warrant in Dallas.

In 2019, the rapper was found guilty of carrying a concealed weapon after being arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in North Carolina in 2018.

Last November, DaBaby’s older brother Glen Johnson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.