Rapper DMX In Critical Condition After 'Collapsing At Home'

This article has been updated since it was first published.

Rapper DMX is in critical condition in a hospital in White Plains, about an hour north of New York City.

In a statement, a rep for DMX – whose real name is Earl Simmons – said he was rushed to hospital "after collapsing at home" and is in intensive care.

"Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer," the statement read. "The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."

TMZ cited unnamed sources as saying the 50-year-old had a heart attack as a result of a drug overdose around 11 p.m. local time on Friday. Paramedics tried resuscitating him for 30 minutes, it reported.

Chance the Rapper, SZA, Ja Rule, Missy Elliot, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Ice T and Big Freedia are among the music stars sending their best wishes to DMX via social media.

"We Love you X get well fast," tweeted LL Cool J.

DMX previously opened up about being addicted to crack cocaine as a teenager. His long criminal record includes arrests for possession of cocaine and marijuana.

In October 2019, he checked himself into rehab for substance abuse as part of "his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first," according to a message on his Instagram at the time.

DMX’s most recent studio album was 2015’s Redemption of the Beast.

His acting roles include the 1999 Vancouver-shot flick Romeo Must Die and 2000’s made-in-Toronto movie Exit Wounds.