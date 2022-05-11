Rapper Gunna Facing Gang-Related Charges

Rapper Gunna surrendered to police in Georgia early Wednesday to face a charge related to alleged gang activity.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Gunna is named in the same indictment as fellow rapper Young Thug, who was arrested Monday. They are among 28 people facing charges related to more than 180 criminal acts committed by gang members since 2013.

Gunna’s third studio album, DS4Ever, was released in January. He is best known for his 2018 track “Drip Too Hard” featuring Lil Baby.