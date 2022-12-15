Rapper Gunna Freed After Reaching Plea Deal

Gunna was released from jail on Wednesday after agreeing to a plea deal – but he insisted he is not cooperating with prosecutors working to convict fellow rapper Young Thug.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, had been in custody since May, when when he was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Gunna was one of more than two dozen people who were arrested for more than 180 criminal acts committed since 2013.

Prosecutors allege Gunna had a key role in an Atlanta gang called Young Slime Life, which was founded by fellow rapper Young Thug (who was also arrested and remains behind bars). A trial is scheduled to begin in January.

According to WSB-TV, Gunna entered what is known as an “Alford plea” in which he does not admit to committing a crime but acknowledges that it is in his best interest to plead guilty.

Gunna was given a suspended sentence of time served and will be required to complete 500 hours of community service. He is also barred from carrying a firearm for four years.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” he wrote.

Prosecutors can call on Gunna to testify at the trial, but he is entitled to plead the Fifth Amendment.

Gunna admitted he became involved with YSL in 2016 but considered it “a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations” rather than a criminal gang.

“I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will,” read his statement. “I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that ‘gangs’ and violence only lead to destruction.

“I recognize, accept and deeply regret that my talent and music indirectly furthered YSL the gang to the detriment of my community. YSL as a gang must end.”

Gunna’s third studio album, DS4Ever, was released in January. He is best known for his 2018 track “Drip Too Hard” featuring Lil Baby.