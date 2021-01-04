Rapper Lil Tjay Charged With Gun Possession

Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested last week in New York City after police allegedly found guns and marijuana in a vehicle in which he was a passenger.

The Cadillac Escalade was pulled over after the driver allegedly failed to signal a lane change, according to the police report. Officers found four loaded pistols stashed in the back of the SUV as well as a backpack filled with marijuana. One of the guns was reported as stolen by police in South Carolina.

Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Merritt, was charged – along with Khaufrah Brown, Antoine Boyd, Yamrick Parker and Tanej Davis – with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of marijuana. The 19-year-old rapper was released last Friday on $50,000 U.S. bond.

Earlier in the week, TMZ reported that police responded to a disorderly conduct call on the set of a Lil Tjay music video. The rapper was not arrested.