Rapper Logic, Wife Expecting Baby No. 2

Rapper Logic shared news on New Year’s Day that he and wife Brittney Noell are expecting their second child together.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, captioned a video clip of Noell’s sonogram with “Happy New Baby!” On her Instagram, Noell wrote: “Baby Hall #2 coming 2023.”

Logic and Noell already have son Bobby. In 2020, the rapper announced he was stepping away from music to focus on fatherhood after the release of his sixth studio albumNo Pressure. “It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father,” he said.

But, in June 2021, Logic declared “I’m back” and released a new album, Vinyl Days.

Logic made his debut in 2010 with the mixtape Young, Broke & Infamous and released his debut album Under Pressure in 2014. His biggest hits were 2019’s “Homicide” ft. Eminem and 2017’s “1-800-273-8255” ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid. Logic was nominated for two Grammys in 2018.