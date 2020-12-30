Rapper Master P Wants To Buy Reebok

Rapper and music mogul Master P has teamed up with NBA star Baron Davis in a bid to purchase Reebok.

"As we focus on turning Reebok into a lifestyle brand not just a basketball brand, our most important initiative will be to put money back into the community that built this company,” the 53-year-old, whose real name is Percy Miller, told Forbes.

Germany-based Adidas could sell Reebok for as much as $2.4 billion U.S., according to Forbes. Adidas has not commented on reports about the brand being for sale.

Reebok has previously launched collaborations with music stars like Jay-Z, Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar.