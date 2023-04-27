Rapper MoneySign Suede Killed In Prison

Rapper MoneySign Suede died Tuesday night after being stabbed inside a California prison, authorities have confirmed. He was 22.

According to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Suede – whose real name is Jaime Valdez – was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad State Prison and died at a prison medical facility.

Valdez was serving a 32-month sentence on a pair of charges gun possession charges.

His lawyer, Nicholas Rosenberg, told the Los Angeles Times: “They said it was a stabbing to the neck. They said they’re investigating.”

Suede was signed to Atlantic Records in 2021 and released a self-titled EP last March and his debut album Parkside Baby in September.

On Thursday morning, an Instagram Story on his account reads: "we appreciate the condolences, our family has not set a gofundme, don't fall for any scams, thank you!"