Rapper Mystikal Charged With Sex Assault, False Imprisonment

Rapper Mystikal was arrested Sunday and accused of a brutal sexual assault at his home in Prairieville, Louisiana.

The 51-year-old was charged with first-degree rape, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery, abuse battery - strangulation and criminal damage to property. He is also expected to face drug charges after officers who searched his home allegedly found meth, marijuana, Xanax, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was being held in custody until a bail hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he alleged accused a woman who was visiting his home on Saturday of stealing $100 cash before punching and choking her, pulling braids out of her hair and then taking away her car keys.

The woman told officers Mystikal suddenly became “very apologetic” and asked her to pray with him. She said he asked her if he could “feel” her and then pushed her onto a bed and forcible raped her.

According to the report, the woman was only allowed to leave after she agreed to send him cash via an app. She phoned a friend and proceeded to a hospital in Baton Rouge.

In 2004, Mystikal pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion after he accused a woman of stealing $80,000 in cheques and then forced her to perform oral sex. He was sentenced to six years in prison and had to register as a sex offender.

Mystikal spent an additional 81 days in jail for a parole violation after being charged in 2012 with domestic abuse battery. A 2017 rape charge was dismissed in 2020 due to a lack of evidence.

Mystikal has not released a studio album since his fifth, Tarantula, in 2011.