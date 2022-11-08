Rapper pH-1 Includes Canada On 2023 Tour

Rapper pH-1 has announced one Canadian stop on his 2023 world tour.

The 33-year-old will play Toronto’s Phoenix Concert Theatre on Feb. 3 as part of the nine-city North American leg of his About Damn Time tour.

pH-1, whose real name is Park Jun-won, released his sophomore studio album But for Now Leave Me Alone in September.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Born in Seoul, pH-1 was a child when his family moved to Long Island, New York. He studied at Boston College and then worked as a dental assistant and at a web development company before reeturning to South Korea to focus full time on music in 2016. His debut album HALO was released in 2019.