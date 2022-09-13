Rapper PnB Rock Fatally Shot During Robbery

Rapper PnB Rock, best known for his 2016 track “Selfish,” was shot and killed Monday afternoon during a robbery at an eatery in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang. She had posted a location-tagged photo of the couple on Instagram.

The Los Angeles Times cited sources as saying PnB Rock was targeted for his jewelry – several diamond and silver chains, according to TMZ. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A native of Philadelphia, PnB Rock told Paper in 2017 that he was inspired to pursue music after hearing Drake’s “Best I Ever Had” on the radio while serving time in juvenile detention for robbery. Upon hearing the Canadian rap star’s Take Care album, PnB Rock decided to start writing music.

He released several singles and mixtapes leading up to his 2017 debut album Catch These Vibes. His sophomore album, TrapStar Turnt PopStar, came out in 2019.

PnB Rock was featured on songs by artists like Ed Sheeran (“Cross Me”) and Meek Mill (“Dangerous”). Featured on his tracks were Quavo, Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Pop Smoke, Swae Lee and Nicky Minaj.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts,” Minaj tweeted. “To show waffles & some fried chicken????!”

Minaj remembered PnB Rock as “such a pleasure to work with” and said his death “makes me feel so sick.”

(Pop Smoke was killed in 2020 during a home invasion after sharing a photo on Instagram that revealed his address.)

She continued: “The ppl around these rappers gain so much. It’s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You’re not loved like you think you are!!! You’re prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!!”

In an episode of the Off the Record with DJ Akademiks podcast posted earlier this month, PnB Rock spoke about being on edge since his older brother was killed. “It’s just been something in me that just let me know, like this s**t real life,” he said.

“I done seen people die. I done been around people that died…. Anybody can die.”

PnB Rock is survived by his girlfriend and daughters Milan, almost 9, and Xuri Li, 2.