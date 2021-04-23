Rapper, Producer Shock G Dies At 57

Rapper and producer Shock G, frontman for hip hop group Digital Underground, died Thursday in a Tampa, Florida hotel room. He was 57.

In a statement, his family said Shock G – whose real name was Gregory Jacobs – died “suddenly.” Although a cause of death was not immediately disclosed, it has been reported that Jacobs struggled with drug addiction.

Jacobs co-produced Tupac Shakur’s debut album 2Pacalypse Now and co-wrote and performed Digital Underground’s 1990 hit “The Humpty Dance” as his alter ego Humpty Hump. The song earned a Grammy nomination and went on to be sampled on dozens of tracks.

“What a tough loss at such a precarious time,” tweeted Chuck D of Public Enemy. “Brilliant beyond... such a beautiful free mind, Brother. #RestinBeats my man.”

There were also tributes from Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, MC Hammer, Sheila E and Bootsy Collins.

Digital Underground co-founder Jimi C. Dright Jr. (Chopmaster J) wrote on Instagram: “34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame long live Shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!”

In addition to making six albums with Digital Underground between 1990 and 2008, Jacobs produced and rapped on 2Pac’s breakthrough single “I Get Around” and 1995’s “So Many Tears.” He also co-wrote LL Cool J’s 1991 hit “Mama Said Knock You Out” and mixed the 1994 track “Love Sign” by Prince.