Rapper Silentó Faces 4 Charges Related To Cousin's Murder

Silentó, best known for his 2015 hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” has been indicted by a grand jury in Georgia on four charges related to the fatal shooting of his cousin earlier this year.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was arrested in February for the murder of his 34-year-old cousin Frederick Rooks on Jan. 21.

On Aug. 3, Hawk was indicted for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He has been in custody since his arrest and will be held without bond until trial.

Hawk was arrested twice last summer in California. On Aug. 28, he was charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The following day, Hawk was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home armed with a hatchet in search of his girlfriend, who did not live in the home. Silentó was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Last October, Hawk was arrested in Atlanta for allegedly driving more than 140 mph. Officers said he told them he was speeding because he was being followed.

"Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” sparked a dance trend when it was released. The video for the song has been viewed nearly 1.8 billion times on YouTube.