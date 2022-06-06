Rapper Trouble Shot To Death In Atlanta

Drake, Gucci Mane, T.I. and Meek Mill are among those on social media mourning the loss of rapper Trouble, who was shot to death Sunday. He was 34.

“A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented,” read a tweet from Def Jam Recordings.

According to Atlanta media reports, Trouble – whose real name was Mariel Semonté Orr – was shot once in the chest at around 3:20 a.m. in the suburb of Conyers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said they have an arrest warrant for suspect Jamichael Jones and allege the two men had a beef over a woman. Jones is accused of murder, home invasion and aggravated assault.

Trouble released his debut mixtape in 2011 and followed with eight more. His 2018 debut studio album Edgewood included tracks that featured Canada’s Drake (“Bring It Back”) and The Weeknd (“Come Thru”) as well as Quavo, Fetty Was and Boosie Badazz.

Drake paid tribute in an Instagram Story.