Rapper Vic Mensa Charged With Drug Possession

Rapper Vic Mensa was arrested Saturday morning at an airport in Washington, D.C. on suspicion of importing drugs.

According to police, the 28-year-old – whose real name is Victor Kewsi Mensah – was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers after arriving at Dulles Airport on a flight from Ghana.

During an inspection of his baggage, CBP agents allegedly found 41 grams of liquid LSD, 124 grams of psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of psilocybin gummies and six grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Mensa was charged with felony narcotic possession charges.

The rapper was returning from Ghana, where he and “SHELTER” collaborator Chance the Rapper were promoting tourism.

Drugs allegedly seized from Vic Mensa. U.S. Customs and Border Protection