Rapper YFN Lucci Facing Murder Charge

Rapper YFN Lucci surrendered to police on Wednesday, a day after police announced he was wanted in connection to a fatal shooting last month.

The 29-year-old is being held in custody at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, was named as a suspect in the Dec. 10th murder of James Adams, 28, and the wounding of Kevin Wright, 32.

Two other suspects – a 17-year-old and a 23-year-old – were already arrested.

A week before the shootings, YFN Lucci released the mixtape Wish Me Well 3.