Rapper Young Dolph Shot To Death At 36

Megan Thee Stallion and Chance The Rapper are among the stars paying tribute to rapper Young Dolph, who was fatally shot Wednesday in Memphis. He was 36.

“I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief!,” tweeted Megan. “Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph.” Chance shared: “Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic.”

R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 17, 2021

Sending love to the family ,friends, & fans of @YoungDolph

Rest in power young Brother. I pray your children and family are covered and lifted up by the almighty.

🙏🏾🌹 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) November 17, 2021

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr. was shot while buying cookies. Police said a gunman drove up and fired at the window of Makeda’s Butter Cookies.

Young Dolph released seven studio albums between 2016 and 2020. He was also featured on tracks by Gucci Mane, O.T. Genasis and Lil Durk.

Young Dolph was a cousin of rapper Juice Wrld, who died of a drug overdose in 2019 at 21.