Rapper Young Lo Shot To Death At 37

Rapper Young Lo has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting inside a Miami Beach nightclub early Sunday. He was 37.

Lo, whose real name is Lowell Grissom, collaborated with Chris Brown on several tracks (“Everybody,” “500 WAYZ,” “Stars”) and released “Boss I’m Supposed To Be” ft. Tyga. A Memphis native, he moved to Miami from California and was working in A&R for Makasound Records.

In the comments section of his last Instagram post there are condolences from Ty Dolla $ign, Sean Kingston and Post Malone’s manager Dre London.

The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. Sunday inside GALA, described on its website as a “premier ultra lounge offering a private high end luxury experience to our highly exclusive clientele.”

Two female victims were rushed to hospital but are expected to recover. No arrests have been made.

According to RuPaul’s Drag Race season 3 competitor Carmen Carrera, singer J Balvin and rapper Fabolous were at the club. “As the entire club ducts (sic) down, I grabbed my girlfriends and jet out the door,” she tweeted. "I cannot believe this is the reality of the world that we live in today.”

GALA posted a statement via Instagram Stories that read: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the isolated and targeted incident that occurred last night at our upscale establishment. Our condolences are with the family and friends of the victim during this time. We are fully committed to providing assistance and cooperating with the Miami Beach PD as they conduct their ongoing investigation.”

Young Lo leaves behind a six-year-old son.