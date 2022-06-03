Rapper Young Thug Denied Bond

Rapper Young Thug will remain behind bars after being denied bond on Thursday.

Judge Ural Glanville in Fulton County, Georgia said he had significant concerns about the 30-year-old being a danger to the community and a flight risk, according to Atlanta’s WSB-TV.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, was arrested on May 9 and charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity as well as two drug-related charges and three counts of Unlawful For Person Employed By/Associated With Criminal Street Gang To Conduct/Participate In Criminal Activity.

He was also charged with Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony as well as Possession of Sawed-Off Shotgun, Sawed-Off Rifle, Machine Gun, Dangerous Weapon, or Silencer.

Thursday's ruling means Young Thug will be in jail until his trial, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 9.

Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel initially told Atlanta media that his client “committed no violation of law, whatsoever” and will be cleared.

The rapper, who was featured on Camila Cabello’s 2018 hit “Havana,” won a Grammy in 2019 as a co-writer of Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.”