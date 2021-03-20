Rappers Saweetie, Quavo Confirm Split

Rapper Saweetie on Friday confirmed rumours that she has split from Quavo after a little more than two years.

“I’m single,” she tweeted. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Last October, Saweetie declared in an Instagram Story that women shouldn’t be with men who don’t lavish them with gifts. “If he not getting you a Birkin, if he not paying for your bills, then throw that n ***a back to the streets,” she said.

Quavo, a member of rap trio Migos, gifted Saweetie with a pair of Birkin bags for her birthday last July and gave her a customized Bentley for Christmas.

In January, Saweetie told Page Six she knew Quavo really loved her when he gave her his last piece of chicken. “Those are the things that really matter: the things that have no price on them,” she said. “The Bentley is cool but I’m really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels.”

Many fans started speculating on the status of Saweetie, 27, and Quavo, 29, after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago,” Saweetie explained in a follow-up tweet, “and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

Hours later, Quavo responded via Twitter. “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time,” he wrote. “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.

“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”