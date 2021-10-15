Ray Luzier Is 3rd Korn Musician To Test Positive For COVID-19

Drummer Ray Luzier has become the third member of Korn to test positive for COVID-19.

“He will not be playing the next three shows in Vegas, Fresno and Oakland,” read a message to fans on Thursday. Aric Improta will fill in at the shows, which are scheduled for Oct. 15, 16 and 18.

“We are anticipating a quick recovery for Ray and he should be back to play the Los Angeles shows with us.”

Korn wraps up its tour with concerts in L.A. on Oct. 22 and 23.

Guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer, who missed some Korn shows last month after testing positive for COVID-19, commented: “Get well brother. We are all sending our love to you and your family!”

In August, frontman Jonathan Davis tested positive, forcing the band to postpone or cancel several shows.