Reba McEntire Joins 'Big Sky' For Season 3

Country superstar Reba McEntire is joining the cast of Big Sky for its third season.

“So excited,” the 67-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram Story.

According to Deadline, McEntire will play Sunny Brick, described as “a successful backcountry outfitter with a secret history of missing customers.”

In addition to starring in her own early-2000s sitcom, McEntire has had guest roles on shows like Baby Daddy, Last Man Standing and Young Sheldon.

Big Sky stars Toronto’s Katheryn Winnick as a cop and Hamilton-born Kylie Bunbury as a private investigator working in Helena, Montana. B.C. native Patrick Gallagher plays the sheriff of Lewis and Clark County.

The first season of Big Sky was filmed in B.C. but production moved to New Mexico for the sophomore season.