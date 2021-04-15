Reba McEntire Postpones Tour Again

Reba McEntire has postponed her U.S. tour for the third time due to COVID-19.

Originally scheduled to begin in March 2020, Reba: Live In Concert was pushed to July 2021. Now, the road trip is set to start in January 2022.

“We’ve waited as long as we possibly could to make a decision,” McEntire told fans in an Instagram post. “As much as I wish we could get back out on the road, it’s just not possible yet.”

All but one of the originally-booked 13 shows have been rescheduled and previously-purchased tickets will be honoured on the new dates.

McEntire, who did not include any Canadian dates on her tour, also teased “some big news” coming later this year. “Stay tuned for some exciting announcements on tour, music and more coming soon,” she wrote.