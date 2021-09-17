Reba McEntire Rescued After Stairs Collapse

Scary moments for country star Reba McEntire when she was trapped inside an old building in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

“While my team and I were in Atoka yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed,” McEntire wrote on Facebook. “Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments.”

Atoka is near McEntire’s hometown Chockie.

News 12 on local station KXII captured the scene as McEntire was taken down from a window on the second floor by ladder.

“Oh it was pretty scary, I was worried about who was downstairs and how bad it was,” Coby Scherrill, who was with McEntire in the building, told the station. “We were just touring the building and the stairwell was weak it seemed weak but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall.”