Recording Academy Unveils More Grammy Changes

The Recording Academy has announced more changes to the Grammy Awards nominations process.

Going forward, any featured artist, producer, songwriter, mixer or engineer who worked on an album nominated for Album of the Year will receive a Grammy. Previously, they had to have worked on at least one-third of the album’s playing time.

Next year, albums up for Album of the Year must contain more than 75 percent newly recorded music instead of the current 50 percent.

The Academy is also changing the name of the Best Dance Recording category to Dance/Electronic Recording.

In late April, the Academy voted to do away with some of its nomination review committees. Nominees in the “Big Four” categories – album, record and song of the year as well as best new artist – and 10 genre categories will now be determined through peer voting by Academy members.

Previously, review committees determined nominees in 59 categories using shortlists compiled by a screening committee that sifts through thousands of submission. Grammy voters chose nominees in only 12 categories.

The next Grammys are scheduled for Jan. 31, 2022.