Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Stadium Tour

The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced on Thursday they are doing a stadium tour next summer that includes only one date in Canada.

The band will play Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Aug. 21 with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.

In all, the RHCP will play 32 cities between June 4 and Sept. 18.

The announcement came in the form of another hilarious video starring members of the group. Watch it below: