Red Hot Chili Peppers Hit Music Video Milestone

On the cusp of their 40th anniversary, Red Hot Chili Peppers are celebrating a first.

The video for the band’s 2000 hit “Californication” has topped 1 billion views on YouTube. Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, it was uploaded to the streaming platform in October 2009.

According to the streaming platform, the video has averaged over 290,000 views per day.

RHCP has had a busy year. In addition to completing a 40-city stadium tour, the band released albums Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song (for “Black Summer”) and announced a 2023 stadium tour that will kick off in Vancouver in March.

Watch the video for "Californication" below: