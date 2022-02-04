Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Album Details, New Song

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced details of their long-awaited new album, which they are previewing with the single “Black Summer.”

Unlimited Love is the band’s 12th studio album and first since The Getaway in 2016. Produced by Rick Rubin, the 17-track collection is scheduled to drop on April 1.

“We spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could,” RHCP said, in a release. “Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better.

“Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.”

“We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album Unlimited Love, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives.”

“Black Summer” arrives with a video directed by Deborah Chow.

Unlimited Love Track List

1. “Black Summer”

2. “Here Ever After”

3. “Aquatic Mouth Dance”

4. “Not the One”

5. “Poster Child”

6. “The Great Apes”

7. “It’s Only Natural”

8. “She’s a Lover”

9. “These Are the Ways”

10. “Whatchu Thinkin’"

11. “Bastards of Light”

12. “White Braids & Pillow Chair”

13. “One Way Traffic”

14. “Veronica”

15. “Let ’Em Cry”

16. “The Heavy Wing”

17. “Tangelo”