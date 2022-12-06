Red Hot Chili Peppers To Kick Off Tour Leg In Vancouver

Red Hot Chili Peppers announced Monday they will kick off the 2023 leg of their stadium tour in Vancouver.

The band is launching the Return of the Dream Canteen tour at BC Place on March 29 with special guests City and Colour and King Princess.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. PT on Dec. 9.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers played Toronto’s Rogers Centre in August. The tour is in support of the group’s 13th studio album Return of the Dream Canteen, which was released in October and its April release Unlimited Love.

“Black Summer” earned RHCP a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song.