Red Hot Chili Peppers To Receive Global Icon Award At MTV VMAs

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honoured with the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The band, which performed Sunday in Toronto, is scheduled to perform on the show for the first time since 2000, when they did “Californication” before accepting the Video Vanguard Award.

The Peppers have already collected eight VMAs and are nominated this year in the Best Rock category for “Black Summer.”

Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J will co-host the VMAs, which will also feature performances by BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid, Kane Brown and Panic! At The Disco.

In Canada, the VMAs will air on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. on MTV and MUCH (both part of Bell Media, parent company of this website.)

Check out all the nominations here.