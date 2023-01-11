Red Hot Chili Peppers Top Rock Nominees At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the top nominees in the Rock and Alternative categories at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which were unveiled Wednesday.

The Peppers are up for both Rock Artist of the Year and Alternative Rock Artist of the Year and their “Black Summer” is vying for both Rock Song of the Year and Alternative Song of the Year. The band is also nominated in the all-genre Best Duo/Group of the Year.

Imagine Dragons and Glass Animals each earned nominations for Alternative Song of the Year and Song of the Year – for “Enemy” and “Heat Waves” respectively. Both bands are also up for Best Duo/Group of the Year.

Other nominees at the iHeartRadio Music Awards include Måneskin, OneRepublic, Sheryl Crow, Machine Gun Kelly and Elton John.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” is up for Alternative Song of the Year even though it was released in 1985.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards recognize the most-played artists of the year but fans can vote for their favourites in several categories until March 20. The winners will be announced March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Check out the nominations in Rock and Alternative categories below and click here for the full list of iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations.

ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR

“Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers

“EDGING”- Blink-182

“Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)”- Imagine Dragons

“Heat Waves”- Glass Animals

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”- Kate Bush

ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

twenty one pilots

Weezer

BEST NEW ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE & ROCK

Beach Weather

BoyWithUke

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Turnstile

Wet Leg

ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR

“Black Summer”- Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Patient Number 9”- Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck

“Planet Zero”- Shinedown

“So Called Life”- Three Days Grace

“Taking Me Back”- Jack White

ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ghost

Papa Roach

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Three Days Grace