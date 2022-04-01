Red Hot Chili Peppers Unveil Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Red Hot Chili Peppers unveiled their star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Thursday – 14 years after they were chosen to be added to the famous sidewalk.

Typically, honourees – who pay a $50,000 U.S. fee for the installation and maintenance of a star – are required to attend a ceremony within two years of having their application accepted. (Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez did not explain the delay.)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers unveiling of the 2,717th star since 1961 was timed to promote the release of the RHCP’s 12th studio album Unlimited Love.

Funk icon George Clinton, who produced the RHCP’s 1985 album Freaky Styley, and actor Woody Harrelson introduced Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante at Thursday’s ceremony.

“This is not a story of individuals,” Kiedis said. “Something happens when we come which is much greater than the individual parts … We were able to find something that we love doing and communicate with the entire world.”

Flea recalled his history on Hollywood Boulevard. “When I was 11 years old, I panhandled on this street … When I was in high school I marched on this street playing trumpet in the Hollywood High marching band,” he said. “I know this street inside out and this street knows me. And whenever we’ve travelled around the world this street has always been a part of me and I’m really grateful that now we can be a part of it.”

Last June, the Hollywood Walk Of Fame announced the latest recipients of a star, including Canada’s Avril Lavigne.