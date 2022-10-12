Regina Spektor Postpones Toronto Show Due To COVID-19

Regina Spektor has postponed her show Wednesday night in Toronto after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 42-year-old singer, who was scheduled to perform at Massey Hall on Oct. 12, said in a message to fans on Tuesday that she is pulling the plug on all remaining dates on her tour.

“After being so careful and miraculously avoiding it for over 2.5 years, I came down with a bad case of Covid,” Spektor wrote. “I have gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible. I’ve lost my voice. I am a bit delirious from fever.”

Spektor promised the shows will be rescheduled.

“I’m thankfully surrounded by a wonderful team of people and I’m super grateful to doctors and scientists for all they have done to help us get to a better place with this thing,” she added.

“I just want to add that my heart is with all the people who have suffered from the different iterations of this virus over this long while. Long Covid, side effects, loss of loved ones… Everything about this seems so individual – to some it is asymptomatic, or some sniffles, and to others it is a long road to recovery or worse, it alters the course of their entire life.”

Spektor played only the first of 11 shows on the tour, which followed the June release of her eighth studio album, Home, before and after.

It's been a rough year for Toronto concert-goers. The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Santigold, Bauhaus, The Avalanches, New Kids On The Block, Yungblud and Metronomy are among the acts who pushed or scrapped shows scheduled in the city – often on short notice.