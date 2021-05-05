Replicas Of Joe Jonas' Right Hand Up For Grabs

Joe Jonas wants to give you a hand.

Travel company Expedia is giving away hundreds of replicas of the pop star’s right hand.

In Canada, only 150 of the hands, created with stereolithography technology and 3D-printed, are up for grabs. (Another 250 are being handed out in the U.S.) Each is custom painted and numbered and features Jonas’ signature.

“I've spent so much of my life on the road – touring the world and playing in virtually every major city. Traveling has always been a personal passion for me, but after more than a year spent at home, I am eager to get back out there,” said Jonas, in a release.

“I know that travel is better when I have a great companion to explore with. I'm excited to … help people feel confident about traveling the world again, whenever they're ready, by lending a helping hand.”