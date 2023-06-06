Reported Taylor Swift, Matty Healy Split Sparks Media Frenzy

Taylor Swift’s fling with 1975 frontman Matty Healy is over, according to reports.

TMZ was first to claim on Monday that the singers had split, citing “a friend close to the situation.” The outlet said it’s “still unclear why” or “exactly when the breakup went down.”

ET quickly followed with a post claiming to know why. It quoted a source as saying: “They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other.”

Swift and Healy were first linked in early May after he showed up at her Nashville concerts shortly after news broke in April that her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn ended in February. Paparazzi snapped Swift and Healy out and about together in New York City on several occasions and he was spotted with Swift’s father at her concert in Philadelphia.

According to TMZ, Swift and Healy had not been seen together in public since they were photographed at a dinner date on May 25.

“No one knows quite what has gone on,” an unnamed source told UK tabloid The Sun. “Many were quick to question the validity of Taylor and Matty … but they were madly in love and this wasn’t a sudden romance — they had dated a decade ago.”

Late Monday, Page Six suggested that we need to calm down – the “fleeting romance” was “never anything serious.”

It quoted an “insider” explaining: “Everyone who really knows her has been saying all along that this was a fun, good time thing that would last as long as it lasted and would be no big deal once it was done.”

The media frenzy, according to the unnamed source, is “all stupid” because it was nothing more than “a summertime thing.” (Summer doesn’t begin until June 21 but okay…)

“Does everyone have amnesia about Tom Hiddleston? Jesus Christ.” (In case you do, Swift had a three-month thing with Hiddleston in 2016 shortly after splitting from Calvin Harris after a year. It's not clear that she ever dated Jesus Christ.)

For those keeping score, The Sun pointed out that with her break-up with Healy, Swift “has now split from FIVE Brits.” (Healy, Alwyn, Hiddleston, Harris and Harry Styles.)

Earlier, People reported that Swift and Healy was never a big deal. “She had fun with him, but it was always casual,” an unnamed source told the outlet.

Not to be left out, Us Weekly reported that its own source "exclusively" said: "They had fun together, but it was never serious." (On May 29, Us Weekly claimed things were going swimmingly for Swift and Healy. An "insider" told the publication: "It’s so refreshing, and she’s happier than she’s been in a long time. Things between them are fairly new, so it’s hard to tell if they’ll go the distance. But he makes Taylor really happy, and she wants to be with him whenever she has the chance.")

Whether it was a casual fling or the start of something serious, the Daily Mail reported that Swift appeared close to tears and “her voice began to break” this past weekend while performing “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” in Chicago.

“‘Wondering if I dodged a bullet / or just lost the love of my life?’ Swift sang as her mouth seemed to tremble with emotion,” it claimed.

Of course, neither Swift or Healy have commented on the rumoured split (or that they were ever dating).

At her concert on May 20, Swift told the crowd: “I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever and I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

Healy, on stage at a music festival in Scotland on May 27, teased: “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it? All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975.”