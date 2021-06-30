Reports: Britney Spears Officially Filing To End Conservatorship

Several media outlets published – and then unpublished – reports Tuesday that Britney Spears’ lawyer had filed legal documents to end the pop star’s conservatorship.

TMZ reported that Spears’ lawyer submitted the application on “Tuesday afternoon.” The New York Post’s Page Six then reported that “a source” confirmed that Spears “filed court documents Tuesday.”

Neither report was confirmed by Spears’ lawyer, Samuel Ingham III.

Both TMZ and Page Six subsequently unpublished the articles. TMZ did not tell readers why but Page Six deputy editor Nicolas Hautman took to Twitter to explain.

“The paperwork is done and ready for the court, but it was not formally processed through the system by the time the courthouse closed today,” he wrote. “This explains why TMZ pulled its premature story. Patience, y’all. It’s happening.”

Hautman responded to personal attacks directed at him after the report was taken down. “I love how passionate the Britney Army is, and I’m so grateful that most of y’all have been understanding as the facts came together in real time tonight,” he wrote, “but man, wishing harm or death on someone who’s simply trying to clarify confusing reports is not it. Do better.”

Marjorie Hernandez, an editor at US Weekly, tweeted Tuesday: “Sources have confirmed to @usweekly that #BritneySpears and her lawyer just filed a petition to terminate her conservatorship. Details to come!”

She later offered a clarification. “At the end of business day, the petition had not been filed, but sources said the termination paperwork has been prepared.”

Last week, Spears – currently on vacation in Hawaii – told Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny via telephone that she wants out of the conservatorship she has been under since 2008. She said she wants the conservatorship to end with no medical evaluation and she wants to be able to hire her own lawyer (Ingham was court-appointed).

“I want changes, and I want changes going forward,” Spears said. “I deserve changes ... I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough."