Reunited Spice Girls Set To Make Announcement 'Pretty Soon'

An item in a British tabloid last week about a Spice Girls reunion has caught the attention of fans on this side of the ocean.

Mel B (aka Scary Spice) reportedly told The Sun that all five members of the iconic ‘90s pop group have something in the works. “We are planning on releasing a statement,” she said. “What that is, I can't say right now because we're just finishing off perfecting what we're going to be doing together, all five of us, but it's going to be something that the fans are really going to love.”

Mel B declined to provide any hints but said “there should be an announcement pretty soon.”

Fans are speculating that the Spice Girls will regroup for a one-time performance at a summer music festival like next month’s Glastonbury in England. Mel C (Sporty Spice) is one of the acts scheduled to perform at Glastonbury on June 24.

The original Spice Girls line-up has not performed together since the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics in London. Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) sat out a mini 2019 tour.

Last year, Beckham squashed hopes for a full-fledged reunion tour. “I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls but I think that now, with everything else that I’ve got going on – with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children – I couldn’t commit to that,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “But I had so much fun in the Spice Girls. I love the girls.

“I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I’m doing karaoke but I think I better leave it there.”