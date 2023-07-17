Richard Ashcroft Recreated 'Bittersweet Symphony' Video For Sky Sports

The Verve's Richard Ashcroft, has recreated the famous video of his former band's 1997 hit "Bittersweet Symphony."

Shot as a promo spot for Sky Sports' coverage of Formula One's British Grand Prix 2023, which took place last weekend, the clip shows Ashcroft walking around the busy Silverstone Circuit, just days before the big race occurred. Instead of bumping into people on the street like in the original music video, Ashcroft sings and strums his way as he moves around F1 cars, a photographer and ends up on the speedway.

The promo features Ashcroft's more recent cover of the song, which was featured on his 2021 solo album, Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1.

Of course, it was just four years ago that Ashcroft and the Verve were finally awarded royalties for their hit song, 22 years after its release. Originally the band lost all rights to the song, which were given to Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the Rolling Stones' former manager Allen Klein, after the Verve sampled a version of the Stones' song, "The Last Time," for "Bittersweet Symphony."

Watch the clip below.

Sky Sports F1 - Richard Ashcroft Silverstone Opener from Alexander (Sandy) Johnston on Vimeo.